Crunchyroll Announces Partnership with Fuji TV

Crunchyroll is one of the biggest names in anime streaming, and it has earned the title after years of work. With the company set to join with Funimation under Sony’s watch, fans are curious to see how Crunchyroll will grow in the coming years. And now, fans have learned Fuji TV will fit into the plan sooner rather than later.

The news was shared by Crunchyroll itself as the company let fans know it is starting a partnership with Fuji TV. The back-and-forth was founded to help develop and produce new series. These shows will air on Crunchyroll as well as Fuji TV’s +Ultra program as they go live.

According to Crunchyroll, the partnership will bring in the company Slow Curve to help co-develop several series. This big initiative will kick off in April 2022, and some firm plans are already in mind. In fact, one of the future projects will be headed by Tsutomu Nihei, the manga creator of BLAME and Knights of Sidonia. Polygon Pictures is also taking part in the initiative alongside Goro Taniguchi of Code Geass fame.

As for the first co-produced title, fans have Muv-Luv Alternative to look forward to. The show will begin in October on Fuji TV before following up on Crunchyroll. So if you are a fan of fresh anime, this partnership will be a dream come true. Crunchyroll will be streaming these new series in over 200 countries worldwide, so let’s see how this ambitious partnership plays out!

What do you think about this Crunchyroll partnership? Are you hoping to see more original content come from the service?