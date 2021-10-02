Demon Slayer Season 2 to Stream With Funimation and Crunchyroll

The second season of Demon Slayer is set to be one of the biggest batch of episodes landing in the medium of anime this fall, with the first episode of the Mugen Train Arc arriving on October 10th. With Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke once again grabbing their weapons to battle against the insane supernatural forces seeking to eat humanity one at a time, the second season which will be covering the story of the first feature-length film of the Shonen series, as well as the Entertainment District Arc, will be hitting two of the biggest anime streaming services.

While Demon Slayer has appeared on Crunchyroll and Hulu in the past, Funimation hit the ground floor running by exclusively offering the company’s subscribers a look at the Mugen Train movie, which became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2020. Bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars of profits, Mugen Train also was able to become the number one movie in North America for one weekend, proving that the Shonen franchise is continuing to skyrocket when it comes to its popularity. It seems however that Demon Slayer’s upcoming season will be hitting both Funimation and Crunchyroll, along with Hulu.

The streaming services in question revealed that the upcoming second season would be arriving on their platforms on October 10th, beginning with the Mugen Train Arc and, after seven episodes of the movie adaptation, diving into the Entertainment District Arc which will see the fallout from Tanjiro and his friends’ journey on the runaway locomotive:

While the anime still has plenty of material left to cover if it wants to create a season three and/or more movies that can bring in insane box office profits, the manga story came to a close in 2020, bringing to an end the story of Tanjiro attempting to avenge his family while searching for a cure for his sister Nezuko. While creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t revealed any information when it comes to a potential sequel to the Shonen series, there are definitely plenty of fans that are hoping that we’ll one day see the universe revisited.

How will you be watching Demon Slayer when it arrives on October 10th?