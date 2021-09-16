Crunchyroll Loves Launches Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Line

Crunchyroll is back at it again with a new clothing lineup. Thanks to the team at Crunchyroll Loves, the in-house collection has come up with a line all about Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The cozy streetwear set will be a must-have for fans, and you can browse the line starting today!

Crunchyroll Loves launched the big line this afternoon, and the capsule collection is dedicated to the Elric Brothers. Each long-sleeve tee and hoodie features one or both of the boys. So if you feel like having the Elrics in your wardrobe, well – here is your shot.

This Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood line will be up for sale exclusively at the Crunchyroll Store. You can nab one of the six pieces between now and October 4. The price range does vary depending on which piece you want, but Crunchyroll Loves often ranges between $30-50 USD.

Now, if you aren’t familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, now is the time to get acquainted. The series is the second anime adapted from Hiromu Arakawa’s hit shonen series. The epic tale finishes the manga’s story unlike the first as it follows Edward and Alphonse Elric. The two boys are on a mission to restore their bodies and lives after a dangerous dance with alchemy turned their world upside down. As their search continues, the boys learn unfathomable secrets about their nation that no one knows, and a band of homunculi is determined to keep the boys and their friends quiet.

You can stream Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood right now on Crunchyroll. Viz Media publishes Arakawa’s manga stateside, so you can find digital and physical versions at approved retailers.

What do you make of this latest Crunchyroll collection? Will you be nabbing some of these Fullmetal Alchemist pieces?