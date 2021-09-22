Crunchyroll Shares Fall 2021 Additions

Crunchyroll is one of the biggest names in anime, and that means the streaming service is gearing up for a new season. With October on the horizon, the next anime cour is just days away, and fans are eager to see what comes from it. After all, some top-tier series are returning for this fall with new seasons, and there are others stepping out for the first time. And luckily, Crunchyroll will have access to tons of them!

Not long ago, the site stepped out with the announcement of its fall series. It turns out Crunchyroll will stream everything from Sakugan to World’s End Harem and more. At this time, Crunchyroll is advertising six of its additions as hot exclusives, so you can read up on those picks below:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus – A Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Original. Taking place in Los Angeles 2032, a new story in the Blade Runner universe unfolds.



Fena: Pirate Princess – In this Crunchyroll and Adult Swim original series, an orphan escapes to the high seas and takes her place as captain of a pirate crew for a swashbuckling adventure!



Platinum End – From the creators of “Death Note,” a young boy must fight against 12 other humans to become the next god of the world!



Restaurant to Another World 2 – The Western Restaurant Nekoya welcomes you for another course in Restaurant to Another World 2!



SAKUGAN – A father and daughter team up to pilot their powerful mech to fight monsters and explore the mysteries of the “Labyrinth”!



High Guardian Spice – In this Crunchyroll Original series from creator Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls join High Guardian Academy to become heroes and protect the world from unknown threats!



Outside of those sizzling series, Crunchyroll will bring new simulcast titles to its library. 86 EIGHTY-SIX, Muv-Luv Alternative, takt op.Destiny, The Faraway Paladin, The Fruit of Evolution, The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window, World’s End Harem, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act, and The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat. And of course, a slew of returning shows will carry on with new episodes. You can find a list of those titles below:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations



Case Closed



Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai



Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House



The Aquatope on White Sand



The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated



Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure

One Piece

What do you think about this loaded schedule? Which of these shows will you be watching on Crunchyroll?