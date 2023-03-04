Crunchyroll Reveals its 2023 Anime Award Winners

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards recently took place in Japan, with the streaming service taking the opportunity to honor the anime medium as a whole, along with the creative minds that help in propelling the medium to new heights. With the latest award ceremony featuring major Hollywood players including directors Justin Lin and Robert Rodriguez, along with Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and WWE's Zelina Vega, Crunchyroll has released the winners of their 2023 Anime Awards. Anime fans might be surprised when it comes to some of the nominees that were able to take the gold.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards began in 2017, with categories ranging from "Anime of the Year" to "Must Protect At All Costs Character". Thanks to anime's meteoric rise, the Anime Awards appear to be getting bigger each year and might well continue in the future when it comes to the anime streaming service.

And The Winner Is...

The list below represents Crunchyroll's 2023 Anime Awards' winners, with the likes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan being some of the biggest winners this year:

Anime of the Year – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Action – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Anime Song – "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design – Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Comedy – SPY x FAMILY

Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE

Best Director – Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Drama – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Ending Sequence – "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY

Best Fantasy – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Film – JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Main Character – Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best New Series – SPY x FAMILY

Best Opening Sequence – "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Original Anime – Lycoris Recoil

Best Romance – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

Best Score – KOHTA YAMAMOTO and HIROYUKI SAWANO, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Supporting Character – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Zach Aguilar, David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) – Amal Hawija, Gon Freecss, Hunter x Hunter

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian) – Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (French) – Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings

Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Nicolás Artajo, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen'in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Cour 1)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese) – Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish) – Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

"Must Protect At All Costs" Character – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Do you agree with Crunchyroll's award winners for their respective categories? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release