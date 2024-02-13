Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho Is Ready to Tackle Animation

Bong Joon-ho made his mark on film with the release of Parasite years ago, and the South Korean director is still on the rise. Following the 2019 hit, Bong has been working on Mickey 17 with stars Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun. Now, a new report from overseas suggest Bong has a new movie on the horizon, and it will help him tackle animation.

The update comes courtesy of South Korea as news outlets like Daum singled out Bong in recent headlines. It seems the director of Parasite is slated to start production on an animated movie before the year ends. The movie will focus on sea creatures of some sort, and reports suggest the untitled film will have one of the highest budgets for a South Korea film to date at $52 million.

As you can imagine, the animation community is eager to see what Bong can do with a fully animated movie. He has dabbled with animation in previous projects like Okja, but this new film will take his skills to greater heights. At this time, there is no word on when Bong's animation movie will go live, but these kinds of projects take time. Animation is an art, so Bong's movie may not be finished until 2026 or later.

In the meantime, the director is staying busy with Mickey 17. Bong helped put South Korean media on the map with Parasite, so movie lovers are game to watch whatever he puts up. At home and abroad, Bong is regarded as one of the best filmmakers in his generation. And before long, animation fans will get to experience Bong's vision in a whole new way.

