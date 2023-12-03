Crunchyroll Class Action Lawsuit Deadline Nears: How to File a Claim

Crunchyroll is the go-to home for all things anime, so subscribers best listen up! If you have a history with the streaming service, you may be able to submit a claim as part of a class action lawsuit against Crunchyroll. The deadline to apply runs up in less than 10 days, so here's what you need to know about the ordeal.

Earlier this year, a class action lawsuit was filed against Crunchyroll for allegedly disclosing personally identifiable information of its users to third parties without consent. Crunchyroll was quick to deny the accusation but agreed to a settlement in order to avoid further litigation costs. As such, a $16 million USD settlement was made, and users have until December 12th to apply.

As for those eligible for the settlement, anyone submitted a claim must have been a registered user or viewed a service owned by Crunchyroll from September 8, 2020 to September 20, 2023. If that is you, eligible users must submit a claim online or through the mail by December 12th to get part of the settlement.

Currently, each affected user under the settlement is entitled to roughly $30. The official amount will be announced at a later date after final approval is given to the settlement. This verdict will be given on December 19th. So for more info on the settlement, you can visit the class action case's website here. So if you were impacted by this Crunchyroll case, be sure to submit your claim by December 12 if you want reparations.

