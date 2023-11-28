Burn the Witch 0.8 Shares Streaming Info

Burn the Witch is gearing up for a big anime comeback, and it will new going live soon. Earlier this year, the world learned creator Tite Kubo was working on Burn the Witch all while juggling the latest season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Now, Burn the Witch 0.8 is on the way, and we have learned when the new anime will be going live on Crunchyroll.

After all, the streaming service will be taking care of Burn the Witch in the United States. A new post by the anime's team confirmed as much earlier today. It was there Burn the Witch shared its streaming services globally, and Crunchyroll will send the new anime out on December 29th.

Of course, Crunchyroll will distribute Burn the Witch 0.8 in a number of markets, but it is not the only service tapping into Burn the Witch. The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime in Japan. At this point, it does not appear Disney+ or Hulu is in the running for distribution which struck fans as odd. After all, the Disney umbrella has an exclusive license on the Bleach IP, and the series comes from Kubo.

If you are not familiar with Burn the Witch as a whole, you should know the series began as a one-shot under Kubo in 2018. The story's bright world and supernatural flair prompted the manga to order a full season, and then Burn the Witch followed up with an anime. Now, Burn the Witch 0.8 is slated to adapt the manga's prologue chapter, so we are close to reuniting with Ninny and Noel at last.

Want to know more bout Burn the Witch? No sweat! You can read the manga's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Behind the world you think you know lies a land of magic and fairy tales-but Reverse London isn't the pretty picture that's painted in children's books. Fairy tales have teeth, and the dedicated agents of Wing Bind are the only thing standing between you and the real story.

Ninni Spangcole and Noel Niihashi are Wing Bind agents, and they aren't serving out of the goodness of their hearts-they want achievement points and cold, hard credit in their bank accounts. But instead of getting a prime assignment with lots of gold and glory, they get stuck with babysitting duty. Before they can get used to the boredom, Ninni and Noel find themselves on the run with a fugitive who's like catnip for dragons. Will they manage to pull off a happy ending, or has their story just been cursed?"

What do you think about this Burn the Witch update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!