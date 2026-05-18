Crunchyroll Confirms a New Jujutsu Kaisen Collab & Reveals New Summer Look Ahead of Season 4

Gege Akutami’s beloved Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in 2024, but its popularity has only increased since then. The anime still has to wrap up the Culling Game in Season 4 before moving on to the final arc of the story. Meanwhile, the final volume of the manga also included a four-part epilogue that might be featured in the anime since it’s part of the main story. While the manga’s finale was shocking, no one could have expected Akutami to return in a year with a sequel story, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Akutami served as the writer of the series while Yuji Iwasaki was responsible for the illustrations. The manga was released as a short sequel story and ran for six months before compiling all chapters in three volumes. Modulo also reached its conclusion in March this year, but this isn’t the end of the franchise yet.

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While fans await the anime’s Season 4, the official website of Crunchyroll confirmed a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen and the Conqueror, a virtual fitness challenge platform. The collab aims to blend fitness activities with the story featured in the anime’s first season. It also includes in-app story arcs, collectible cards, virtual postcards, and bonuses for those who accomplish certain milestones. Apart from this exciting collab, Jujutsu Kaisen also revealed a new look at beloved characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Reveals a New Summer Look

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The official X handle of the game revealed a new look at Satoru Gojo and his students to commemorate the 2 and a half year anniversary. Phantom Parade is the first officially licensed mobile game based on the story and was developed by Sumzap as a free-to-play role-playing title that is available on both Android and iOS platforms. It was released in Japan on November 21st, 2023, and took around a year to be globally available in multiple languages.

The game closely follows the original story, including full-voiced scenes and battles, allowing the players to use Cursed Techniques. Apart from the main story, it also introduces original characters, offering players new perspectives and challenges within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. To commemorate this milestone, the official X handle revealed several exciting updates along with the new visuals.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The upcoming Season 4 of the anime will follow the characters as they continue their battle against new enemies introduced in the Culling Game. While the story has revealed how to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, it won’t be easy considering all the obstacles in front of the young sorcerers.

Apart from the main story, the anime might also adapt the sequel manga in a few years. The short manga became a massive hit right after its debut and has already released all the volumes in Japan. However, the manga volumes are still awaiting an international release, and we might get an update this year, since it always takes a few months for any volume to be licensed and translated. MAPPA also shared a special promotional video to commemorate the final volume’s release this month, which hyped fans for an anime adaptation.

The franchise is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. Details about the upcoming novel remain under wraps even now, but it will be supervised by Akutami himself. Even though the main story is over and there’s no guarantee that Akutami will return with another sequel or spin-off, Jujutsu Kaisen is will stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested.

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