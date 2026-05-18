Solo Leveling Anime Will Never Adapt The Best Backstory

Solo Leveling Season 2 reached its conclusion last year after adapting the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc. While the anime has yet to announce a sequel even after a year, the role-playing game, Solo Leveling: Arise, returns with new stories for the canon and original characters. Developed by Netmarble, it was released in the U.S. in November last year as a free-to-play game available for PC, iOS, and Android, with a gacha monetization system in the form of Tickets. The official website of the game has a dedicated page for Hunter Origin one-shots, with each chapter following the game’s characters, including those from the original stories and those introduced in Arise. Among the many playable character backstories introduced in Hunter Origin, one of the most beloved characters from the original story was also included.

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Igris is one of Sung Jinwoo’s most reliable and powerful shadows, who was directly tied to Ashborn, the former Shadow Monarch. Much about Igris’ past remains unknown in the manhwa, but despite that, he is still one of the most beloved characters. His tragic past was revealed in the 25th Hunter Origin, following his tale before he began serving the Shadow Monarch. Since the anime also follows the same plotline as the manhwa, the chances of Igris’ backstory being adapted are next to none.

Igris’ Backstory Is Still The Best in Solo Leveling

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As a human, Igris was known as Sian Halat and served as a Knight Captain. He would often sense that a being of unfathomable power had been watching him, but could never grasp the identity of that power. Since he was an extremely skilled knight, the king honored him and recognized his accomplishments. Unfortunately, that also made Sian a source of other nobles’ jealousy, and one of them decided to get rid of him. After receiving an emergency summons by the king, Sian had no choice but to leave his palace despite his wife’s concern.

He was ambushed by several soldiers and managed to take everyone down. Sian also revealed that he willingly fell into the trap, but even he didn’t expect that his enemy would kidnap his wife and take his soldiers hostage. With their lives hanging in the balance, Sian surrendered himself only to watch them die and fall into despair. Just when he was on the brink of death, he again sensed the mysterious being staring at him.

Due to these tragic events, Sian met the Shadow Monarch and swore his loyalty to him several millennia ago. While the Hunter Origin didn’t feature the meeting between Sian and Ashborn, the manhwa already revealed what happened later. In the first season of the anime, Sian, now known as Igris, fought Jinwoo thanks to the stage set by the System, and eventually became one of the most popular characters in the series.

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