Jujutsu Kaisen: Studio MAPPA Unveils Sequel Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season ended earlier this year, bringing to a close the first part of the killer tournament that has been known as the “Culling Game.” While a fourth season has been confirmed, Studio MAPPA has returned to the supernatural shonen to take a look at a story taking place years after Yuji Itadori’s debut. Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo injected a fresh new premiere from series creator Gege Akutami into the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and now, you can see what this story of sorcerers versus extraterrestrials looks like when it is animated for the screen.

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Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo released its final chapter earlier this year, bringing to an end the wild sequel that focused on the grandchildren of Yuto and Maki. While an official anime series that animated the Gege Akutami-created sequel has yet to be confirmed, the final volume is hitting Japan, and Studio MAPPA was more than willing to help promote it. In a surprise move, MAPPA took the extra step of animating several of the biggest moments from the manga’s sequel, highlighting what the event anime adaptation might look like should it eventually be confirmed. You can check out the new MAPPA anime below to see what Modulo might look like if the production house decides to enter the world of Tsurugi, Yuka, and Maru.

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How Will a Modulo Anime Work?

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As for what we can expect from an anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo, that question is still anyone’s guess. Unlike its predecessor, the sequel is a far shorter affair than the series that introduced us to Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu tech students. With only three full manga volumes to its name, the sequel could, potentially, create a full anime season, though considering MAPPA’s swerve into movies, we could see Modulo sticking the silver screen. To date, Jujutsu Kaisen’s fourth season hasn’t been confirmed as the anime’s last, meaning we might be waiting years to see the sequel receive an anime adaptation.

Without diving into spoiler territory, Modulo is considered a must-read for those who fell in love with Jujutsu Kaisen’s first series. Even though the sequel focused on three new characters who didn’t appear in Gege Akutami’s original work, there were still plenty of heroes and villains from the shonen universe’s past that made an appearance. As you can see from the trailer above, Yuji Itadori wasn’t the only supernatural figure brought back as Modulo was chock full of surprises as to what happened in the decades between the original series finale and the start of the sequel. While MAPPA is, most likely, far from confirming that the sequel will receive an anime adaptation, it seems like a safe bet that the story of Tsurugi, Yuka, and Maru will eventually be told on the screen. If you want to catch up on the sequel before it eventually hits the screen, it’s available to read in full via Viz Media.

What do you think of MAPPA’s first crack at the world of Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!