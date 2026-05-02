Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Confirms the Story is Over: “It Won’t Continue!”

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s creator has confirmed that the long running story has come to an end after the release of its final sequel’s volume. Gege Akutami originally wrapped up Jujutsu Kaisen‘s run to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2024, but made a surprising return last year with the debut of a full sequel series. This sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, only ran for six months and came to an end earlier this year as well. But it turns out that this is the true finale for the story.

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The third and final volume of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has officially hit shelves in Japan, and has revealed some special new details about the wider Jujutsu Sorcery world and its future. Gege Akutami has shared a special update with fans (as spotted by @soukatsu_ on X) as part of the final volume’s release, and has also confirmed that the story for Jujutsu Kaisen is over with “It won’t continue!!” But it makes sense as there really isn’t any further for that story to go.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ends Jujutsu Kaisen’s Story

Courtesy of Shueisha / MAPPA

Although Jujutsu Kaisen has announced other projects in the works like a new spinoff novel, Akutami himself confirmed that the main story has reached its end. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo takes place 80 years after the end of the original series, and many of the characters from that original have since died of old age or through other circumstances. Yuji is the only character who has stuck around, and has since become the strongest sorcerer in the future. But the end of the sequel changes how sorcery is going to work as the result of a powerful Cursed Technique.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s final volume, Akutami even revealed that he didn’t initially intend to bring any of the series’ original characters back in the sequel, “I initially planned to avoid any appearances of previously existing characters or keep it to a bare minimum, due to the concern that long-time readers of the Jujutsu Kaisen series might react negatively.” Though Akutami changed his mind once fans responded well to Iwasaki’s illustrations, and decided to have characters return in the end.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Announced

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga story might have come to an end, but the franchise is set to continue with the TV anime. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has been announced following the end of the third season earlier this year, and will be picking up right from where it all left off. Titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 2, the new episodes have yet to confirm a release date or window as of this time but MAPPA will be behind the next season like the previous three.

You’ll want to catch up with the first three seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film with Crunchyroll in the meantime because Season 4 is going to throw fans right back into the chaos. With some major Culling Games fights teased for the next season and Sukuna readying to make his next move, the anime still has a lot to come despite the end of the manga’s story.

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HT – @soukatsu_ on X