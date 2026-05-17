HIDIVE Confirms First Major Summer 2026 Anime Exclusive

HIDIVE is now in the midst of the Spring 2026 anime schedule this month, but it is already looking ahead to the Summer 2026 line up with their first major new exclusive coming to the platform later this July. As the Spring 2026 anime schedule rounds out its halfway mark for many of the latest airing shows, it’s time to start looking ahead to the next wave of new shows coming later this July. It’s going to be a hot Summer with tons of cool anime, and HIDIVE has an offering to keep an eye out for.

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HIDIVE has announced that they adaptation for Yoneori’s The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World later this Summer for fans in the United States, Canada and other international territories such as the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Coming to the streaming service later this July as part of HIDIVE’s Summer 2026 anime schedule, you can check out the trailer for The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World below.

The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World Confirms HIDIVE July 2026 Release

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The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World will be making its debut sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule with HIDIVE, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Atsushi Nigorikawa will be directing the anime for EMT Squared in association with Ankichi Kobo. Takashi Aoshima will be providing the scripts, Kana Utatane will be composing the music for Lantis, and original light novel artist Akane Nitou is credited for the original character designs with Izumi Ishii bringing them to life.

The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World will feature an opening theme titled “Butterfly” as performed by INUWASI, and an ending theme titled “Holy Sweet Home” as performed by Onkan Lemonade. The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Sora Tokui as Rin, Yuki On as Ville, Sumire Morohoshi as Aria, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Senon, Shoya Chiba as Ed, and Kaede Hondo as Gomamiso. As it gets closer to July, we’ll likely get even more updates on its production soon.

What Is The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World?

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“Gourmet and slow-life isekai are two of the hottest genres in anime right now and The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Road Trip in Another World combines both!” John Ledford, President of HIDIVE said of their newest anime offering. “The addition of this exciting adaptation exemplifies why fans look to our fast-growing, genre-spanning streaming service for exclusive access to first-run simulcasts of the best new anime each season.”

As for what to expect from the anime, HIDIVE teases it as such, “Late 20’s caregiver Rin Takanashi has been summoned as a saint, only to then be dumped alone in another world. Equipped with just her ridiculously overpowered god-like skills, Motor Home aka ‘Mochan’ and Survival, she decides to indulge her love of solo camping and cooking in this strange new place. Thus begins Rin’s journey: one filled with gourmet cuisine and an array of wonderful companions along the way. Now, hop aboard Mochan and enjoy this fantasy world to its fullest!”

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