Crunchyroll Postpones English Dub Recordings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The world is currently in a rough way as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, and there have been multiple closures, cancellations, and delays from various entertainment productions as there has been a continued effort to practice social distancing and self-isolating and/or self-quarantining to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Unfortunately as much as anime fans would wish for differently, the anime world has too been impacted by these changes. Funimation recently announced a postponing of their SimulDub efforts for the foreseeable future, and now Crunchyroll has followed suit in this endeavor.

While the English subtitled releases of new anime will continue for the time being, and pre and post production of their English dubs will be continuing, Crunchyroll confirmed that they will be postponing the recording for their dubbed productions for the forseeable future to better ensure the safety of their team.

There will be a pause on their new English dubbed episodes after the following releases air:

In/Spectre: Episode 7, Airing on April 11th

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It: Episode 8, Airing on April 3rd

Somali and the Forest Spirit: Episode 8, Airing on April 2nd

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Episode 15, Airing on March 28th

Crunchyroll also confirmed in their announcement that the current work on the English dub for Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson will be paused as well. But thankfully, the English subtitled release is currently streaming on the platform. This has been done to better keep the staff and crew behind these dub productions safe during this uncertain time, but Crunchyroll will be keeping us updated with any other major changes in their release schedule.

The silver lining in all of this, however, is that new anime releases are still scheduled as of this writing. Meaning that while English dubbed productions are being held off for now, English subbed releases will still be available for each of the new wave of anime coming with the Spring 2020 season. If something were to pause the production of new anime projects down the line, at least there are plenty of older major releases to still enjoy! In fact many fans are currently taking the time to now invest in one of the most divisive for its length, One Piece. You can find its entire series run with English subtitles on Crunchyroll too.

