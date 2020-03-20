Crunchyroll Announces First Additions to Spring 2020 Anime Lineup

The world is going through a rough time right now as the novel coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on many avenues of entertainment, but one medium that seems to be going on strong in the face of this adversity is anime. With the final weeks of the Winter 2020 anime season underway, the Spring 2020 anime season is almost here and with it come a new wave of debuts, second seasons, and sequels. Getting ready to launch this April, Crunchyroll has officially announced their first additions to their series lineup for the season to get you through these tough times.

Confirming the previously announced releases of the new Crunchyroll Original Tower of God, Food Wars: The Fifth Plate, among many other new series, Crunchyroll unveiled the first eight new series coming to the streaming service this April with short descriptions of each. Here's the breakdown so far:

Tower of God - "A boy enters a mysterious tower and must face the challenges each floor brings. The hugely popular WEBTOON comes to life in April!"

My Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! - "An otome game loving girl gets reincarnated into her favorite game, but as the villain. Now she has to avoid all of the Bad Endings!"

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 - "Main returns for a new season of Ascendence of a Bookworm as she begins her training as an apprentice priestess!"

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? - "A salaryman wakes up inside the body of a young, magically gifted boy. Will his newly discovered powers bring him fortune or ruin?"

IDOLISH7 Second Beat! - "The Takanashi Productions idols continue their quest to save the company's future!"

Woodpecker Detective's Office - "In 1909, a poet starts a detective agency to support his family and begins investigating a series of ghost appearances with his friend."

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld - "Our heroes to push forward to save Alice. The final arc of Sword Art Online: Alicization is coming soon!"

Food Wars: The Fifth Plate - "In the heated final season of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Yukihira Soma and the Totsuki Academy compete in The Blue!"

