Crunchyroll Makes Its Spookiest Anime Free This October

Horror as an element of storytelling might not be as well represented as action, adventure, comedy, and slice-of-life themes in the anime medium, but spooky scary stories and characters have found their way into plenty of animated tales from Japan. To help celebrate 2023's spooky season, Crunchyroll is offering a big opportunity for fans who are looking to catch some of the scariest moments that anime has to offer. Luckily, said creepy offerings will be made available totally for free.

The various titles that are either straight-up horror series and/or are filled with horror elements will be made available for free for those who create a free Crunchyroll account. Here's what the streaming service had to say in a new press release touting the spooky offer, "Crunchyroll has harvested a bounty of treats to fulfill anime fans' needs for something chilling this Halloween. Beginning on October 1 and only through the rest of the month, select titles across the spooky spectrum will be free to watch with ads for anyone who has signed up for a free user account with Crunchyroll. Those titles include Tokyo Ghoul, ZOMBIE LAND SAGA, Mieruko-chan, Blue Exorcist, this year's new breakout hit from studio MAPPA Hell's Paradise, and more."

A Crunchyroll Halloween

You can check out the full list of free, spooky anime that will be made available for free on Crunchyroll below:

While there might not be nearly as many anime strictly focusing on horror, supernatural elements have found their way into numerous franchises more often than not. Hell's Paradise, for example, is a bloody action series but has monsters that would easily fit into some of Junji Ito's most skin-crawling stories. To get into the Halloween spirit, you'll have quite a few free anime to choose from next month.

What is your favorite spooky anime series? Do you want to see more horror anime created in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and horror.

Via Crunchyroll Press Release