Crunchyroll Announces Rightstuf Anime Store to Close Next Month

Crunchyroll will be closing up shop for Right Stuf, but will integrate the store into its own next month.

Right Stuf has been a premiere spot for purchasing anime, along with publishing various works in the medium including Astro Boy, Dirty Pair, Revolutionary Girl Utena, and more. With last year seeing the publisher/distributor merging with Crunchyroll, Right Stuf will be fully integrated into the streaming service's store starting next month. As a result of the shuttering of Right Stuf, many updates have emerged as to what the future now holds for Crunchyroll and the remnants of the producer/distributor that first opened its doors to anime fans in the 1980s.

Crunchyroll made the announcement that Right Stuf would be fully integrated with the Crunchyroll store beginning on October 10th of next month, sharing the following message via a press release, "Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, will expand its online store with the addition of Right Stuf products and inventory on October 10. Crunchyroll announced the acquisition of Right Stuf in August 2022 and this integration will enrich the shopping experience for the anime community by offering even more ways for fans to express their love for the medium. With the integration, the Right Stuf store will redirect to Crunchyroll and all products will be available to purchase on the Crunchyroll eCommerce store."

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Crunchy Stuf

The current Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll, Terry Li, shared the following when it came to the expansion of the Crunchyroll store as a result of the Right Stuf merger, "The expansion of the Crunchyroll Store underscores our commitment to providing fans with the ultimate destination for anime-inspired merchandise and collectibles. Commerce is an important element of the anime lifestyle that allows fans to proudly display their passion, and we look forward to growing the global love of anime by continuing to expand our eCommerce capabilities."

In 2019, Right Stuf partnered with Funimation to air the anime projects that the subsidiary of the distributor, Nozomi Entertainment, had helped to release. With the previous merger of Funimation and Crunchyroll, along with the acquisition of Right Stuf, said anime projects are available on the streaming service. In a recent reveal to Anime News Network, Crunchyroll confirmed that the closing of Right Stuf would not have an effect on Nozomi's licenses.

Are you sad to see Right Stuf go? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Press Release