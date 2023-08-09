Crunchyroll Adds More Free Anime to Catalog

It looks like a ton of new free anime is up to binge! Thanks to the team at Crunchyroll, you can round out this summer with a big anime marathon if you'd like. After all, the anime streaming service just added a slew of free, ad-supported anime titles to its catalog, so fans can check out some big series at zero cost!

If you have signed up for a free Crunchyroll account, you are eligible to watch these new titles. The video-on-demand additions are available for users in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa. So if you want to see all the new title additions, you can check out Crunchyroll's new free series below:

Beast Tamer: Sub Episodes 1-13, Dub Episodes 1-3



Blue Lock: Sub Episodes 1-24, Dub Episodes 1-3



Bocchi the Rock!: Sub Episodes 1-12



Bungo Stray Dogs: Sub Episodes 1-12, Dub Episodes 1-3



Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sub Episodes 1-12, Dub Episodes 1-3



Chainsaw Man: Sub Episodes 1-12, Dub Episodes 1-3



Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion: Sub Episodes 1-25, Dub Episodes 1-3



The Daily Life of the Immortal King: Sub Episodes 1-15, Dub Episodes 1-3



Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro: Sub Episodes 1-12, Dub Episodes 1-3



Golden Kamuy: Sub Episodes 1-25, Dub Episodes 1-3



Lycoris Recoil: Sub Episodes 1-12, Dub Episodes 1-3



Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury: Sub Episodes 0-12, Dub Episodes 0-2



My Dress-Up Darling: Sub Episodes 1-12, Dub Episodes 1-3



Ranking of Kings: Sub Episodes 1-23, Dub Episodes 1-3



The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World: Sub Episodes 1-13, Dub Episodes 1-3



Soul Eater: Sub Episodes 1-25, Dub Episodes 1-3



Spy×Family: Sub Episodes 1-25



Dub Episodes 1-3



Vinland Saga: Sub Episodes 1-24



Yona of the Dawn: Sub Episodes 1-24, Dub Episodes 1-3



Of course, these are not the only free-to-watch series on Crunchyroll. A number of its biggest series are available to free subscribers with ads. From One Piece to My Hero Academia and even Demon Slayer: Kinetsu no Yaiba, many of the service's top titles are open to ad-supported viewers. But if you want to take your Crunchyroll queue to the next level, you can always buy into one of the site's paid tiers. Plans start at $8 USD at the Fan level while its highest subscription costs about $15 USD a month.

