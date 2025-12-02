Crunchyroll is Planning A Major Anime Preview Night at The Movies (And Here’s How You Can Watch It)

Crunchyroll has had a major year on the silver screen in 2025. With the likes of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc scoring big in theaters, the anime streaming service has one more trick up its sleeve before the year ends. While both the offerings from Tanjiro and Denji are traditional films, blowing up the big screen, Crunchyroll is planning a very different theatrical event later this month. “Crunchyroll Anime Nights” is bringing some of January’s biggest new anime arrivals and returns to North American theaters, and the platform shared the details for the big event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll Anime Nights will take place at participating theaters on December 15th for one special night only. The event itself is scheduled to run for over two hours, meaning that anime fans will get more than a few episodes that the streaming service plans to drop in January of next year. While details regarding which series will hit the silver screen remain a mystery, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the one-night event that will give fans a first look at the winter anime season: “Come and join Crunchyroll for an exclusive sneak peek at the new January season, BEFORE it hits streaming. We will be screening select episodes of new seasons for the first time. A can’t-miss theatrical event!” Click here to check out participating theaters near you.

What Anime Will Be a Part of Crunchyroll Anime Nights?

As mentioned earlier, the anime list has yet to be revealed regarding which series will be a part of this theatrical event, though Crunchyroll has confirmed that these will be the original Japanese Dub with English subtitles. Luckily, we have a good understanding of which new and returning series Crunchyroll is planning to unleash in January, meaning we can make some educated guesses. Big anime series that will return to Crunchyroll include Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hell’s Paradise, Oshi no Ko, and more. On the new anime front, Crunchyroll is planning to release the likes of the Ronin Warriors sequel, You And I Are Polar Opposites, Dark Moon: The Blood Alter, Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling, and more. It would be a safe bet that at least a few of these anime will be a part of Crunchyroll Anime Nights.

This upcoming preview event isn’t the only big theatrical release for Crunchyroll this month, surprisingly enough. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is planning to hit theaters in North America this week. While this MAPPA entry will be a compilation film that re-tells the story of the Shibuya Incident Arc, it also houses the first episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season. With Yuta Okkotsu hunting for Yuji Itadori and season three planning to unleash the full force of the Culling Game, it will be interesting to see how this one does at the box office.

What do you think of Crunchyroll’s upcoming return to the movies later this month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!