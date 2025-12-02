10 Best Upcoming Anime Sequels in 2026

2026 is right around the corner, which means anime fans can now look forward to a new slate of upcoming series throughout each quarter. All the 2025 releases have already been released, and there’s no doubt that it has been a phenomenal year for anime fans with the return of several exciting shows such as Solo Leveling, Dandadan, and many more. Additionally, the year also introduced several new additions to the anime world, including Weekly Shonen Jump hits such as Sakamoto Days and Witch Watch. 2026 has big shoes to fill, and looking at the list of upcoming releases, there’s no doubt fans have an even more exciting year ahead of them.

Although you should always look out for exciting new anime series, it can’t be helped that sequel series, especially those of famous shows, get more traction since they already have an existing fan base. As 2025 draws near its end, don’t forget to catch up with these 10 anime series whose sequels will be released next year.

10) Saga of Tanya the Evil II

Image Courtesy of Studio Nut

Based on the 2013 action fantasy light novel Saga of Tanya the Evil released a manga adaptation was released in 2016, and an anime series in 2017. This Isekai series is famous for its WWI-style world, combined with realistic military strategy and intense action, following a reincarnated protagonist who is completely unfamiliar with the world. The anime aired 12 episodes in the first season before returning with a sequel film in February 2019. After more than six years of waiting, the anime finally confirmed that the second season will premiere in 2026, although the exact release date has yet to be announced.

9) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

While My Hero Academia: Final Season is making all the headlines this Fall 2025, its prequel spin-off is awaiting its Season 2 premiere in January next year. Written by Hideyuki and illustrated by Court Betten, the series debuted its anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. The story takes place five years before the events of the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi, following a group of vigilantes who keep society safe despite not having official hero licenses. The second season will continue their journey as they meet new villains and fight crimes while getting to the bottom of a major crime being orchestrated by an original series villain.

8) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Image Courtesy of Mappa

This Shonen dark fantasy will return in January 2026 after almost three years after the first season’s ending. While the manga has long reached its conclusion, the anime has a lot of story left to adapt. Based on Yuki Kaji’s manga, the story follows Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless assassin from his village, Iwagakure. In order to avoid getting executed, he embarks on a journey with several other death row convicts to find a legendary elixir of life on a mysterious island. Season 2 will pick up the story from that point and adapt the Hōrai arc, the manga’s third and longest arc, running for 51 chapters.

7) Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Image Courtesy of David Production

Fire Force returned with its third season in Spring this year and confirmed the anime’s conclusion in two parts. The second part of the anime will premiere as part of the Winter 2026 lineup, concluding this post-apocalyptic series with one of the most unique worldbuildings in Shonen. The story follows the journey of Shinra Kusakabe and the Special Fire Force Company 8 as they attempt to uncover the truth behind spontaneous human combustion, which has been a source of terror among the public. The anime has come a long way, as all the mysteries about the strange incidents and the truth about the world have been revealed.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen will release its third season in January 2026, more than a year after the manga’s conclusion. The upcoming season will adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before moving on to the Culling Game Arc. The story has taken a drastic turn since the Shibuya Incident Arc in Season 2, and fans will finally learn the aftermath of the brutal battle. Additionally, the series will reveal the true goal of Kenjaku, the mastermind behind the Culling Game, a deadly battle royale between sorcerers.

5) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

More than 10 years after the original anime’s ending, Bleach returned with a new season to adapt the final arc of the manga. While the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc will release its fourth and final part in 2026, concluding the brutal war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies. Unlike the controversial manga ending, the anime attempts to resolve the unanswered questions and the rushed conclusion, which only happened due to Tite Kubo’s poor health during the hectic weekly manga schedule.

4) Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Just like Fire Force and Bleach, Dr. Stone’s anime will also conclude its story in 2026 with the third part of its final season. Set over three thousand years into the future, when civilization is destroyed after humanity was turned to stone, the story follows Senku Ishigami as he swears to rebuild the world back to how it was. As the story reaches its finale, Senku and the Kingdom of Science continue to overcome all the obstacles standing in their way to rebuild modern civilization. After several years of hard work and perseverance, the Kingdom of Science has come closer than ever to saving the world, and now all that remains is to eliminate any possibility of future petrification.

3) Black Clover Season 2

Pierrot

Black Clover confirmed its return more than four years after the original anime ended, right before the intense battle in the Spade Kingdom began. The manga is already close to its finale, and it’s likely that the anime’s return will coincide with the series’s ending. Black Clover doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it’s expected to continue the Spade Kingdom Arc, the best arc in the series, where the Magic Knights and mages from the Heart Kingdom fight against the Dark Triad. It’s also the second-to-last arc of the series.

2) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 reached its conclusion in July this year and only confirmed an anime sequel with a cryptic teaser before sharing further updates in October this year. The third season will be released in two cours, with the first one dropping in Fall 2026, most likely in the first or second week of October. Additionally, the second cour will be released in Spring 2027, and the anime will also release its first feature film with an original story by the novel author, Natsu Hyuuga. It’s expected to hit the Japanese theatres in December next year, although the details on the global release date have yet to be confirmed.

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The highly anticipated second season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is scheduled to be released on January 16th, 2025. It will continue Frieren and her party’s journey to Aureole, where she plans to speak with Himmel’s soul and learn more about him. The anime will commence with the Continued Northern Travels Arc, the fifth overall arc of the manga. Since the episode count of Season 2 hasn’t been unveiled yet, it’s difficult to determine how many arcs will be covered, but we can at least expect the Divine Revolte and the Golden Land Arcs to be adapted as well.

