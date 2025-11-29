Crunchyroll Isekai Hidden Gem Returning for New Season After 9 Years: Watch the Trailer

One Isekai anime has been a real hidden gem release with Crunchyroll, but it’s about to come back to the spotlight with a brand new season nine years after the anime’s original debut. Crunchyroll has one of the biggest Isekai anime libraries of any platform, and even some of their biggest releases have crossed over into another show entirely. As Kadokawa continues to expand on their roster of Isekai light novels turned anime releases, many of their key shows have since continued for multiple seasons. But there was one show on their roster that has unfortunately gone dormant for the past decade.

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil might be one of the marquee franchises currently seen with Kadokawa’s big crossover Isekai Quartet, but it hasn’t had a new season of the TV anime in nearly a decade. That’s all going to change soon as the anime is coming back for a brand new season in 2026, and has finally given fans the first look at what to expect from this highly anticipated return with a new trailer and poster showing it off. Check out the new look at Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 below.

What to Know for Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut sometime in 2026, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or window as of this time. Takayuki Yamamoto will be taking over as director for the new episodes from Yutaka Uemura with Studio NUT. Kenta Ihara will be returning from the first season to write the new scripts for the season, and Yuji Hosogoe will be returning as character designer and chief animation director for the new season as well.

First announced to be in the works five long years ago, Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 is undoubtedly a highly anticipated return. The series is often seen together with Kadokawa’s other Isekai hits Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- and Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, but those shows have since gone on to release multiple seasons while Saga of Tanya the Evil remained in the same spot. It had gotten a movie after that debut season, but has been quiet ever since.

What Even Is Saga of Tanya the Evil?

Saga of Tanya the Evil is one of the more unique Isekai anime releases Kadokawa has ever released as when a regular person makes his way to a whole new world, he finds he’s not only stuck inside the body of a young girl but forced to reincarnate over and over again. Wanting to make sure he’s not going to die and be reincarnated again, “Tanya” must become a ruthless soldier within this alternate world take on World War I history. But now there’s plenty of reason to go back and check it all out.

You can now find the first season and movie for Saga of Tanya the Evil streaming with Crunchyroll with both English and Japanese language audio. Returning voice cast for the new season include Aoi Yuki as Tanya Degurechaff, Saori Hayami as Visha, Shinichiro Miki as Rerugen, Tessho Genda as Rudersdorf, and Hochu Otsuka as Zettour. All of which can be currently heard in the Isekai Quartet crossover as well.

