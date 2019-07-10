Crunchyroll Joining WarnerMedia’s Streaming Service HBO Max

HBO Max is already taking the pop culture world by storm with the announcement earlier today that the beloved NBC series Friends would be moving from Netflix to its streaming service beginning next year. With WarnerMedia looking to make a statement with HBO Max‘s arrival, anime fans may be curious to know that Crunchyroll will also be joining the upcoming channel to offer its services under this new umbrella. Aside from just Crunchyroll and its library of anime series, HBO Max will also be debuting with quite a few other bits of news up their sleeves!

HBO Max will be featuring content from the following networks and services as well:

“Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and more.”

HBO Max will also be launching in spring of next year 2020 with a few other original shows and programming from other sources. The CW’s Batwoman, the Riverdale spin-off of Katy Keane, original movies, as well as old classics such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars will also be available. While Crunchyroll will be a part of the catalogue, we’ve yet to see exactly what this will mean for the anime streaming service moving forward.

VRV, which also holds Crunchyroll at present, will also become a part of the HBO/Warner Media streaming service as of next year. Certainly, this leads to the name of “HBO Max” as the “Max” will stand for “Maximized” with over 10,000 hours of content for subscribers when it drops next year.

Current chairman of WarnerMedia Robert Greenblatt had this to say about the upcoming streaming service:

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries.”

What the pricing will be for HBO Max, as well as the specific date of release, are yet to be known but we’ll be sure to fill you in here on Comicbook.com as soon as we do!

Will the inclusion of Crunchyroll have an effect on whether or not you subscribe to HBO Max? What are you most looking forward to from the streaming service that has been announced? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!