Crunchyroll Announces September Movie Additions
Crunchyroll has stepped up to the plate when it comes to the anime streaming game, especially following the merger with Funimation that added major titles to its roster including the Dragon Ball franchise. With October set to be a major month for the anime medium thanks to My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, Mobile Suit: Gundam making comeback, this September is set to have quite a few anime films hitting the streaming service's roster.
Amongst the movies that are hitting the platform next month include some timeless classics such as Afro Samurai, Psycho-Pass, and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection to name a few. On top of these older films, Crunchyroll will also receive some new entries that have already made major impacts on the world of anime, including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Oddtax: In The Woods. See below a full list of the new films that will arrive on Crunchyroll next month:
September 1
- Afro Samurai: Resurrection
- BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream!
September 8
- ODDTAXI in the Woods
- PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.1 Crime and Punishment
- PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.2 First Guardian
- PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.3 Beyond the Pale of Vengeance
September 15
- The Girl Who Lept Through Time
- Sword of the Stranger
- Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
September 21
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
September 22
- High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-
- Free! -Timeless Medley- The Bond
- Free! -Timeless Medly- The Promise
- Free! -Road to the World- the Dream
September 29
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
Crunchyroll isn't alone when it comes to streaming anime, with platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and HDIVE, to name a few, housing plenty of series in their libraries. With several of these outlets working to create original anime content of their own, it's a good time to be an anime fan as these streaming services attempt to keep up in the anime wars.
Which movie are you most excited to hit Crunchyroll next month? What anime movies are you excited to see arrive in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime movies.