Crunchyroll Announces September Movie Additions

Crunchyroll has stepped up to the plate when it comes to the anime streaming game, especially following the merger with Funimation that added major titles to its roster including the Dragon Ball franchise. With October set to be a major month for the anime medium thanks to My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, Mobile Suit: Gundam making comeback, this September is set to have quite a few anime films hitting the streaming service's roster.

Amongst the movies that are hitting the platform next month include some timeless classics such as Afro Samurai, Psycho-Pass, and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection to name a few. On top of these older films, Crunchyroll will also receive some new entries that have already made major impacts on the world of anime, including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Oddtax: In The Woods. See below a full list of the new films that will arrive on Crunchyroll next month:

September 1

Afro Samurai: Resurrection

BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream!

September 8

ODDTAXI in the Woods

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.1 Crime and Punishment

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.2 First Guardian

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.3 Beyond the Pale of Vengeance

September 15

The Girl Who Lept Through Time

Sword of the Stranger

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

September 21

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

September 22

High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-

Free! -Timeless Medley- The Bond

Free! -Timeless Medly- The Promise

Free! -Road to the World- the Dream

September 29

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Crunchyroll isn't alone when it comes to streaming anime, with platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and HDIVE, to name a few, housing plenty of series in their libraries. With several of these outlets working to create original anime content of their own, it's a good time to be an anime fan as these streaming services attempt to keep up in the anime wars.

Which movie are you most excited to hit Crunchyroll next month? What anime movies are you excited to see arrive in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime movies.

Via Crunchyroll