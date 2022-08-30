Odd Taxi: In the Woods Sets Crunchyroll Release Date

Odd Taxi followed up its cult hit debut outing with a special feature film released overseas fleshing out the events seen in the central mystery, and now Crunchyroll will be bringing it to other territories as they have now set a release date for Odd Taxi: In the Woods on their service! The first season of the series didn't explode onto the scene, but instead had built up a cult following among fans over the course of its run. Fans noticed how tightly each episode was written into the overall story, but it ended on a huge cliffhanger with no signs of a potential continuation.

Finally releasing earlier this year, Odd Taxi: In the Woods thankfully picked up from where that massive cliffhanger left off and offered a more complete ending for that first season's story. Fans outside of Japan have been waiting for their chance to see this new feature film finale for themselves, and Crunchyroll has officially announced it will be one of the many anime movies coming to their service in the next month when it releases for streaming on September 8th. Here's the trailer released earlier this year for a refresher:

Setting up what fans will be able to see when Odd Taxi: In the Woods releases with Crunchyroll on September 8th, Crunchyroll begins to tease the new movie as such, "Obstinate and taciturn Odokawa cruises through the city as a privately-owned taxi driver, doing his best to avoid associating with others as he lives an ordinary life. However, he is unexpectedly dragged into the Nerima Ward Missing High School Girl case one day. Furthermore, the people around him begin making ominous claims about him, such as hearing voices coming from his apartment when he supposedly lives alone."

Continuing further, the description reads, "Over 100 million yen, gangsters with mysterious motives, up-and-coming idols, a college student turned celebrity, and various other elements get thrown into the mix as the situation spins out of control. Despite everything, carrying out a certain plan settles the situation all at once. With much sadness and absurdity, the series of events had been resolved... or so it seemed."

Finally the synopsis ends by teasing more of what happened after the final scene of the original series, "Once the case ended, the people involved testified about what they saw behind the scenes and what really happened then. And by tying these together, a new picture of the case emerges. The events that turned one taxi driver's life upside down change shape, and the gears of the future begin shaking once again."

Are you going to check out Odd Taxi's new movie when it hits Crunchyroll next month? What are you hoping to see after watching through the original series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!