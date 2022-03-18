Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Sets Crunchyroll Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 took over theaters around the world earlier this year, and now Crunchyroll will be streaming the big movie very soon! Serving as a follow up to the incredibly successful first season of the anime taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 first hit theaters in Japan last Winter before releasing in theaters around the rest of the world earlier this year. Fans have been wanting to see the movie get a home media release, but thankfully we will be getting a much cleaner option soon enough as it will be available for streaming in the very near future.

Crunchyroll announced during their industry panel at Crunchyroll Expo this year that they will be adding some major feature films to their service over the next few weeks. This will be a part of a new endeavor to release a collection of new movies every week for the rest of the Summer, and one of the major releases headlining this effort is Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The major motion picture will be coming to Crunchyroll's streaming service on September 21st, but it has yet to be confirmed as to whether this will feature multiple audio options.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

If you're curious about how the movie turned out before it hits Crunchyroll later this Fall, you can find ComicBook.com's review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here's an excerpt to get you started, "It's an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It's in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences.

Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that's hard to do with a TV series that's already highly praised for these aspects."

Will you be checking out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when it releases on Crunchyroll next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!