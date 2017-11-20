Crunchyroll Adds 'Yu Yu Hakusho' & ‘Ouran High School Host Club’

If you're looking for some new anime to binge, then you only have to turn to Crunchyroll. The website just added a slew of new titles, and two classic series just joined the service's huge line-up.

Not long ago, Crunchyroll let fans know it had acquired five new series. Yu Yu Hakusho and Ouran High School Host Club are now available to watch along with Noein - to your other self, The Galaxy Railways, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V.

If you are not familiar with these titles, then you can brush up on them below. Ouran High School Host Club is a staple of the shojo genre, and Crunchyroll describes it as such:

"You'll fall for the boys in the Ouran Host Club: Tamaki's truly romantic. Kaoru and Hikaru offer displays of brotherly love. You'll adore brainy Kyoya, innocent Honey, and manly Mori. Oh, and don't forget Haruhi. He knows what girls want—of course, it's because he's a girl too! The Hosts must do their best to hide her secret, but Haruhi's having a blast turning their perfect world upside down."

Noein - to your other self is another must-see for fans. The supernatural thriller follows a young girl named Haruka after she learns she holds the fate of the entire multiverse in her hands. The Galaxy Railways is another sci-fi series that follows an elite group of soldiers who are tasked with stopping intergalactic terrorists.

If Yu-Gi-Oh! is more your style, it is worth checking out Crunchyroll for its newest addition. The series follows Yuya Sakaki as he trains to become the greatest duel-trainer ever.

As for Yu Yu Hakusho, Crunchyroll has the first 28 episodes of the supernatural series ready to go. The classic shonen title is one which exploded in popularity when it first debuted, and you can read up on its description below:

"From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality.

Granted with amazing new powers to be used in the cause of good versus evil, Yusuke sets out on his first assignment. He will gather together those who will fight alongside him: Kuwabara, Yusuke's intellectually challenged formal rival from high school; Kurama, an infamous thief from the Demon World who inhabits a human body; and Hiei, a hot-headed demon skilled with both the sword and the third eye. Together, these four set forth to do battle with monsters, beasts and men."

