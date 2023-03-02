Cyberpunk Edgerunners Kickstarts Tasty Collab With New Art

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was considered one of the best anime series of 2022, and rightfully so, as Netflix and Studio TRIGGER were able to create an energetic, action-packed tragic tale that originated from the universe of Night City. Following the story of David, a teenager who goes from a high school student to one of the most powerful figures of the technological underworld, the anime series has teamed up with Cup Noodles to help in marketing a new style of the ramen.

Teaming up with Cup Noodles is almost a rite of passage for pop culture franchises at this point with the likes of Sword Art Online, One Piece, and Dragon Ball Super being a few examples of series that have helped in marketing the edible. One of the most noteworthy crossovers was in the game Final Fantasy XV, in which players could have the opportunity to perform a side quest in which Cup Noodles was so involved that should the player win, they could receive attire modeled from the ramen itself. While Edgerunners' story doesn't quite lend itself to a sequel that would follow David, it's clear that the Cyberpunk anime adaptation is still finding ways to get the spotlight following its conclusion on Netflix.

Cyberpunk: Noodle Runners

The Official Twitter Account for Nissin's Cup Noodles shared the new commercial that takes art from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and gives it a ramen makeover, with CD Projekt Red also sharing new art of David and Lucy prior to the end of the anime adaptation's first season:

In reviewing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, we broke down why the anime from Studio TRIGGER was able to balance the darkness of Night City with the lightness of David and his fellow underworld mercenaries:

"The series isn't afraid to explore some dark territory, but what works so well about David's story is the light-hearted family he eventually finds in a gang of "Cyberpunks," a.k.a. mercenaries who use their advanced technologies as guns for hire, with the series giving us brief segments exploring each member of the crew's character and how the protagonist fits into their worlds. Edgerunners manages to deftly balance humor and nihilistic story beats shockingly well, while also getting you to root for David along the way."

Which anime franchises would you like to see get a ramen makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cyberpunk.