Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Team Celebrates 2023 With New Art

Studio Trigger, the animation studio behind massive hits like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the Gridman Universe anime series, capped off a pretty big 2022 and is celebrating what's to come for them in 2023 with some special new art! Following the celebration of the studio's tenth anniversary back in 2021, Studio Trigger has been really burning the midnight oil with some key releases that took the world by storm. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners took over Netflix when it hit the streaming service last year, and went on to become one of the most well received new anime of the year overall. But 2023 is already looking huge for them too.

Studio Trigger is celebrating how much the studio had done over the course of 2022, and is celebrating how much they have planned for 2023 and beyond with the likes of Gridman Universe and Delicious in Dungeon, with some special new art combining their anime projects in a cool new way. You can check out Studio Trigger's celebratory New Year's Day art below, and properly get hyped for what's coming our way later this year:

🎍HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023🎍



2023年 明けましておめでとうございます！

今年もTRIGGER作品を宜しくお願いいたします。



2022

『Cyberpunk: Edgerunners』



2023

『グリッドマン ユニバース』



NEW

『ダンジョン飯』 pic.twitter.com/VzgGmjWo74 — TRIGGER Inc. (@trigger_inc) December 31, 2022

What Does Studio Trigger Have Planned for 2023?

There might not be any plans in the works for a potential Cyberpunk: Edgerunners continuation just yet, but the studio has a busy year ahead of it either way. Not only are there the projects potentially not announced still on the horizon, but they will be hitting theaters overseas later this Spring with a major Gridman Universe crossover project that will unite the casts of SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon in a huge new kind of crisis.

There's also the announced to be in the works anime adaptation of Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungenon manga. Announced to be in the works earlier this Summer, there's unfortunately no further update on its release just yet as Trigger confirms that it is still coming along with this celebratory art for 2023. Notably it doesn't list 2023 as a potential release window, so it might not be a series we get to see until some time in 2024 or beyond.

What are you hoping to see from Studio Trigger in 2023? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!