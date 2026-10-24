Dandadan Studio’s Ghost in the Shell Reboot Confirmed to Continue With Sequel

The new Ghost in the Shell reboot anime series from the same studio behind hits like DAN DA DAN has announced it’s now working on a new anime project for the franchise. Out of all the science fiction anime franchises out there, Masamune Shirow’s Ghost in the Shell is likely one of the most famous. Not only has it been adapted into ten different kind of anime projects at this point, but it’s also hit the big screen with notorious movie projects and more. Its reboot has been a hit outside of all of that, however.

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Seemingly making up for the fact that the franchise has been on a downturn with its latest few anime efforts, The Ghost in the Shell made its debut earlier this Summer as one of the more well received reboot efforts of the franchise from longtime fans. That’s why it’s even better news to find out that Science SARU is now working on another new anime project for the Ghost in the Shell franchise. Check out the announcement poster for it below.

New The Ghost in the Shell Anime in Development From Science SARU

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Bandai Namco Filmworks has officially announced that a new anime project for The Ghost in the Shell is now in the works, but has yet to confirm many details about what shape the new project will take. It will once again feature animation produced by Science SARU, but further production staff has yet to be announced. It’s not clear whether this project will be a new TV anime series, feature film, or even a potential OVA project, nor has it been revealed to be a sequel to the TV anime reboot that wrapped up its run earlier this Summer.

Either way, this is a great move for The Ghost in the Shell franchise. There have been so many different takes on it over the years that there also has been no unifying vision for these adaptations as a result. This new reboot has been a success with fans ever since it kicked off its run earlier this Summer, so any potential to continue that with new stories adding onto the foundation already set could be a great move forward. Especially considering it had Shirow’s seal of approval from the jump too.

What to Know for The Ghost in the Shell Reboot

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If you missed out on The Ghost in the Shell’s return to screens earlier this year for its new reboot, you can now find the entire debut season streaming exclusively with Prime Video. Directed by Moko-chan (their directorial debut) for Science SARU, the reboot series was a special collaboration between Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha and Production I.G. Toh Enjoe handlded the scripts for the series, Shuhei Handa provided the character designs and served as chief animation director, and Ryo Konishi and Yuki Kanesaka composed the music.

There are potential routes the franchise can take if it decides to continue the reboot with a direct sequel story, but also other routes to take with something original next instead. What are you hoping to see from the Ghost in the Shell anime franchise next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!