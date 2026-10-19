7 Worst Anime of 2026 That Didn’t Live Up to the Hype, Including 2 Based on 1990s Classics

2026 is nearing its end as the final quarter of this year has released almost all its anime. This was yet another exciting year for anime fans, opening up with a strong Winter 2026 lineup with the return of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. Apart from the exciting sequels, the year also made quite a lot of memorable debuts such as Witch Hat Atelier, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, and many more. Just like every other year, 2026 was full of exciting manga and webtoon adaptations. Many such anime debuts also had their fair share of hype, but it doesn’t mean they lived up to fans’ expectations.

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Now that the final quarter of the year is finally here and all shows of the year have already been released, we’ve compiled a list of anime that were the biggest disappointment of the year. This list also includes two anime based on 1990s Shojo classics, which is exceptionally disappointing considering fans were awaiting their debuts for a long time. Additionally, almost all of these anime had something new to offer, but fell short in animation, storytelling, and even execution.

7) Tomb Raider King

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Starting off this list with a webtoon adaptation that piqued viewers’ curiosity due to the similarities it shared with Solo Leveling. Fans were eyeing this anime since the trailer was out, and while it wasn’t nearly the worst anime of the year, the storytelling did gather a lot of mixed reviews. The anime received most of the criticism due to its repetitive plotline and unlikeable protagonist. Additionally, the side characters and villains often feel one-dimensional and generic, which is a major drawback in an action fantasy series. The anime ended its first season in September, but the future looks bleak with no updates on a sequel. The webtoon has over 400 chapters, which means the anime is still in the initial phase of the story. However, since there’s been no confirmation regarding the sequel, it can’t be certain if the entire story will be adapted.

6) Drops of God

Image Courtesy of Statelight

More than two decades after the manga debut, Drops of God confirmed an anime adaptation, which was supposed to be a huge win for fans. Although not a breakout hit, the manga is sort of a cult classic thanks to its unique storytelling and themes. The story follows Shizuku Kanzaki, a junior employee in a Japanese beverage company known as Taiyo Beer, which mainly focuses on selling beers. Unfortunately, the anime adaptation didn’t quite hit the mark due to stiff visuals and awkward CGI usage. Some fans even pointed out the possibility of AI usage, but there hasn’t been any confirmation or proof to back such claims. Regardless, the underwhelming adaptation failed to capture the signature poetic and hyperbolic wine-tasting descriptions, as drinking wine triggers dramatic reactions and memories. The anime ran for two cours this year and reached its conclusion last month. However, considering the production issues and low viewership, it’s not surprising that there hasn’t been a sequel confirmation yet.

5) Liar Game

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Liar Game was among the many anticipated debuts of the year. Considering the critical acclaim of the manga and the fact that it was being produced by Madhouse, one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan, anyone would think the anime adaptation would be a hit as well. However, despite fans’ expectations, the anime failed in several aspects, including stiff animation and awkward character designs. One look at the anime and it’s pretty obvious that the series faced a lot of production and budget issues, which is the major reason why the visuals looked so jarring. Not to mention that the rushed early pacing completely diminished the psychological intensity of the manga. The first season is already considered a major flop of the year with low ratings and reviews. Since the anime has already confirmed a second season, we can only hope for the quality to improve later on.

4) From Far Away

Image Courtesy of Studio Deen

As a Shojo classic, which debuted in 1991, the anime adaptation in 2026 was more than fans could ask for. The manga is written and illustrated by one of the most renowned manga creators of all time, having created several classic series, including Kouya no Tenshidomo and Otogimoyou Ayanishiki, among many others. The series initially sparked a lot of excitement after the anime confirmation earlier this year, but the hype died down as soon as the first look was revealed. The anime premiered this month as part of the Fall 2026 lineup, and it’s safe to say that it didn’t quite hit the mark. Compared to the gorgeous 1990s art style of the manga, the visuals in the anime look flat and quite different from what fans expected. If the level of animation quality remains the same in the episodes as well, From Far Away might become a massive disappointment, especially considering that the anime debut was more or less a miracle fans didn’t think about up until last year.

3) Red River

Image Courtesy of VAP

The Red River manga written and illustrated by Chie Shinohara is one such series that was serialized in Shogakukan’s Sho-Comi magazine from 1995 to 2002. This romance fantasy received praise from both readers and critics alike and even won the 46th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shoujo category in 2000. More than three decades after the manga’s debut, the anime adaptation, but it was a massive flop. One of the biggest reasons that the anime isn’t well-received is the underwhelming visuals, which simply don’t do justice to the manga’s gorgeous art style. While the story was appreciated when it was released, it includes many outdated tropes that don’t appeal to viewers these days. If the manga was adapted in the early 2000s with better animation, the anime probably would’ve been considered a classic by now, but that wouldn’t be the case anymore. The first season is still ongoing, and it will conclude in December this year, although the exact release date of the finale hasn’t been revealed yet.

2) Snowball Earth

Image Courtesy of Studio Kai

The anime is based on Yuhiro Tsujitsugu’s 2021 manga, which is still ongoing and is praised for its unique plot. This sci-fi adventure is set in a post-apocalyptic world and centers around Tetsuo, a socially awkward teenage mech pilot. While the manga failed to catch the attention of international fans, it received massive praise from some of the big names in the industry, including Hideo Kojima. Although far from the worst anime of the year, Snowball Earth falls short of expectations when it comes to the pacing, visuals, and even the plot focus. Whether it’s the characters or the setting, nothing in the anime stands out as something that would keep viewers hooked to the story. While the debut episode was still interesting enough, the pacing slows down significantly from the second episode to the point that a single battle would go on for longer than expected. The anime has already confirmed its second season, although a release window and further updates haven’t been revealed yet.

1) Fist of the North Star: HOKUTO NO KEN

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

One of the biggest anime of the year was the reboot of a 1980s Weekly Shonen Jump classic, Fist of the North Star. Considering the legacy of the manga, it’s no surprise fans were hyped for the reboot. The original anime, which was released in the 1980s, didn’t adapt the entire manga. Not to mention it also dealt with pacing issues and low-quality animation. Unfortunately, the reboot didn’t manage to save the franchise since the adaptation by TMS Entertainment isn’t up to the mark either. The awkward visuals fail to capture the true beauty of the storytelling. The anime not only struggles with the chunky and stiff 3D CGI, but the egregious English dub makes things worse for viewers. It also didn’t help that the early visuals and trailers gave fans an idea of what to expect from the series. The early promotions played a huge role in plummeting the hype, and even though a sequel season has been confirmed, it might be too difficult for the anime to recover at this point.

Which 2026 anime disappointed you the most? Head down to the comments to let us know if you were satisfied with these anime or believe they deserved better adaptations.