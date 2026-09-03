Dandadan Studio’s Biggest Reboot Already Has a Finale Date

Science SARU is one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan, known for several acclaimed shows and films with unique animation and exceptional storytelling. Its flagship series, Dandadan, debuted in 2024 and made the studio popular around the globe after it went viral. Following the groundbreaking success of the anime, the studio has been more involved with other major projects, including the reboot of the classic series, Ghost in the Shell. The reboot was released in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime lineup, and it’s already heading towards its finale. Originally released as a manga written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow, the story was adapted in a classic 1995 movie directed by Mamoru Oshii.

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The movie is still loved for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery. While the original film’s legacy is unmatched, Science SARU took a different approach with the storytelling and tone of the story, which helped it become a commercial and streaming success. As the Fall 2026 anime season is upon us, Ghost in the Shell is getting closer to its finale.

Ghost in the Shell Reboot Will End in September

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Although the Fall 2026 anime season will only begin in October, the Ghost in the Shell reboot will bid farewell to fans sooner than expected. Since the anime is scheduled for only 10 episodes, it will reach its conclusion on September 8th, 2026.

The manga is only one volume long, which is why Science SARU worked their way around it to have original scenes and reinterpretation of classic moments to have enough episodes for a TV format. This is why there are little to no chances of the series ever returning with a sequel. The anime is streaming on Prime Video for fans across the globe, where the final episode will be added.

Ghost in the Shell Reboot Is Significantly Different From The 1995 Movie

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

While both adaptations are based on the manga, the reboot aims to faithfully follow the original source compared to the classic movie. The biggest change is seen in Makoto’s personality since the film portrays her as stoic and cold. On the other hand, the reboot embraces her hotheaded and expressive nature shown in the manga. It stays true to the core of the original story while including comical scenes between the intense moments.

While the film has more of a serious tone, the reboot’s addition of comedy scenes is a refreshing interpretation of the story, and it’s much suited for the TV format. The TV series is directed by Touma Kimura, also known as Mokochan, who previously worked as a key animator in multiple projects by Science SARU, including Dandadan, Inu-Oh, Ride Your Wave, and more.