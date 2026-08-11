Dandadan Studio’s Biggest Summer Anime Join Forces in Official Crossover

Science SARU, the studio behind DAN DA DAN, is celebrating two of its biggest anime hits of the Summer with an official crossover uniting their two forces. Science SARU is one of the most notable anime studios of the last few years as they have been pumping out some major hits that have gotten a lot of attention from fans like their adaptation of Yuki Tatsunobu’s DAN DA DAN. But that’s far from all the great stuff that the studio is putting out as they have two major shows now airing this Summer.

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Science SARU has two big franchises to keep an eye out for as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule with not only a new reboot of Masamune Shirow’s The Ghost in the Shell but a new anime adaptation for Tomato Soup’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia too. Now the two of them have united in a special new crossover visual from Jaadugar director Abel Gongora that unites the two franchises in a way that’s just perfect for them. You can check it out in action below.

Jaadugar and The Ghost in the Shell Share Special Crossover

Courtesy of Science SARU

Both of these shows are now airing new episodes as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and the two of them are offering totally different experiences. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is now streaming its latest episodes with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English language audio (which is a few episodes after the Japanese release at the moment) and is a dark and emotional series that is offering a ton of intrigue with each new episode. The series is even in a new spy based arc, and thus is likely going to get even darker from this point on.

The Ghost in the Shell is a completely different kind of experience. It’s the tenth or so major reboot of Shirow’s original manga, but its current iteration of the anime is a lot more faithful than any of the other adaptations in the past. It’s now streaming its new episodes with Prime Video as of this time, and it’s been so faithful that even some of its scenes have been much too NSFW to make it to air. But that’s what has also made it so appealing to long time fans of the franchise through the Summer thus far.

What’s Next for Science SARU?

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

Science SARU might be working on two new anime releases this Summer as part of its offerings for the year, but the studio has already locked down new releases for next year too. Following the first two seasons of success with DAN DA DAN, the anime has confirmed that it’s now working on the third season of the anime. Scheduled for a release in 2027, a concrete release date for this next season has yet to be confirmed as of this time. But it’s going to be picking up right where it all left off.

The production staff has yet to be confirmed for DAN DA DAN Season 3 as of the time of this writing, but it will be featuring a returning voice cast from the first two seasons. It’s also going to be introducing a brand new voice to it all with the new character who made her debut at the end of the second season, but we’ve yet to find out who it could be. But there’s a chance we’ll get an update at Jump Festa 2027 later this December.