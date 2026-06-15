10/10 Sci-Fi Classic Anime Reboot Drops New Trailer Ahead of July Premiere

Ghost in the Shell is coming back to screens with a whole new anime reboot this Summer, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a fresh trailer ahead of its premiere this July. Ghost in the Shell fans unfortunately have plenty of experience with seeing new takes on Masamune Shirow’s classic manga franchise, and it’s been a decade since the last attempt went on to get a negative response from fans. But there’s a hope that things will work out better this time around when it hits.

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The Ghost in the Shell is a brand new take on Shirow’s classic manga, but it seems to be the most faithful to the original work to date. Brought to life by the team at Science SARU (the studio behind hits like DAN DA DAN and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), this new reboot is certainly going to be a major series to keep an eye on this July when it airs as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. You can check it out in action below.

New Ghost in the Shell Reboot Trailer Hypes July 2026 Premiere

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The Ghost in the Shell is currently slated to debut in Japan on July 7th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming worldwide with Prime Video when it hits. This newest trailer highlights the anime’s ending theme titled “Blue” as performed by MILLENNIUM PARADE feat. Saya Gray and Daniel Caesar. Bandai Namco Filmworks has confirmed some big plans for Anime Expo 2026 as well as they will be hosting the world premiere of its first two episodes as part of a special panel. The director, animation director, and several producers will be in attendance.

Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha and Production I.G. are working together for the reboot’s production with Moko-chan (with this being their first anime directorial effort) directing for Science SARU. Toh Enjoe will be handling the scripts for the series, Shuhei Handa will be serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Konishi and Yuki Kanesaka will be composing the music. But there’s still plenty to keep an eye out for when this reboot arrives.

What to Know for This Ghost in the Shell Reboot

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Ghost in the Shell is a franchise with not only plenty of reboot projects, but all sorts of revivals and adaptations that have taken its story in all sorts of wild directions. There’s never really been one unifying vision tying any of the stories together, but this one seems to be taking a different route as its art style alone already makes it more faithful in tone to Masamune Shirow’s original manga releases.

It’s something even Shirow himself has admitted to as well stating the following when the reboot was first announced “Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation,” Shirow noted after confirming that this is the tenth adaptation of the story. “The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.”

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