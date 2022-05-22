DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Shares Season 4 Poster

✖

It seems like the next season of DanMachi is ready to go! After a long wait, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will make its return to television this summer. And now, we have gotten a new look at season four courtesy of a special poster.

The visual comes courtesy of the DanMachi team over in Japan. The poster for season four was released by J.C. Staff just recently as you can see below. A special teaser was also released for season four to catch up fans, and it was there netizens were informed DanMachi will make its comeback on July 22nd.

【New Key Visual】

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4

Scheduled for July 22!



✨More: https://t.co/TelOwH77EQ pic.twitter.com/4qQXWZhKdn — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 22, 2022

"DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" Season 4 – New PV!



-Set for July 22, 2022

-Studio: J.C. STAFFpic.twitter.com/7mgTWAoHeN — JP Anime (@jpanimemanga_jp) May 22, 2022

As you can imagine, fans of DanMachi are more than eager to check out season four at this point. The show last aired new episodes in Fall 2020 when season three went live, after all. The show itself got started in April 2015 under J.C. Staff before season two followed in 2018 after an OVA released in 2016. So as you can see, season four has been a long time coming.

If you are not caught up with DanMachi, you can watch its current seasons over on Crunchyroll right now. The anime's official synopsis can be found below for more details:

"Based off the light novel of the same name written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, Is It Wrong to Try and Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is set in the world of Orario, where adventurers band together and look for treasures in an underground labyrinth known as Dungeon. However, for Bell Cranel, fame and riches are secondary to what he wants to find the most: girls. He soon finds out though, that anything can happen in Dungeon, and winds up being the damsel in distress instead!"

