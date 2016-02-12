Deadpool's Manga Announcement Includes Nod to My Hero Academia

✖

The "Merc With A Mouth" is set to arrive with his very own manga in a few days via Deadpool: Samurai, and the cover of this new Marvel story is giving a major nod to the story of UA Academy and the aspiring superheroes of Class 1-A via Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia! Wade Wilson has been one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Comic Book Universe so it's definitely no surprise to see him receive a manga of his own and it's great to see Deadpool acknowledge the Shonen series that helped pave the way in the medium!

Fans have been waiting to see what the future holds for Wade when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 20th Century Fox was purchased by Disney, with characters such as Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four set to eventually make their way in the movie universe that holds the likes of Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, and so many others that have become household names. With Disney already announcing that the writing team has been put together for Deadpool 3, it will definitely be interesting to see if the "Merc With A Mouth" interacts with some of the major players of the MCU!

Twitter User Atushsi 101X noted the Easter Egg for the upcoming Deadpool manga that will give us a brand new take on Wade Wilson while also paying homage to one of the biggest Shonen series today that follows the story of a world of super heroes and villains:

My Hero Academia hasn't quite had a character like Wade Wilson in their ranks to date, aka a character that is able to break the fourth wall while simultaneously annoying all the heroes and villains that come across his path, but it would certainly be fun to see how Deadpool would fit into the ranks of UA Academy! Though we don't foresee a crossover happening any time soon, it's definitely within the realm of possibility that these two heroic worlds come crashing together at some point down the line!

