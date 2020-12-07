My Hero Academia Key Art Reveals Aizawa's New Handicap

✖

My Hero Academia has been busy with its current arc as you might expect, and the whole ordeal has been tough since day one. The heroes were prepared to clinch an early victory during its raid on the League of Villains, but that was not the case. It turns out the villains are way stronger than anyone expected, and thanks to some new key art, fans have been informed of one injury Aizawa will never escape from this arc.

The artwork went live early this week as fans embraced a new issue of Shonen Jump. It was there My Hero Academia put out some new artwork done by Kohei Horikoshi. The manga's creator penned art for the manga's latest popularity poll as well as an upcoming art exhibition. And as you can see below, Aizawa is missing an eye in these new posters.

To the left, the exhibition poster showcases Aizawa as he leaps forward in a crowd. He can be easy to overlook in this poster, so that means his eye patch is even harder to notice. The hero is wearing a simple black patch over his left eye in this shot, but his other eye looks fine.

As for the other poster, Aizawa is similarly injured, but his eye patch looks much different. The steampunk accessory is made from leather with some sort of brass nut attached. That is what you get when Horikoshi embraces the steampunk aesthetic, and fans admit they love the look.

While this revelation isn't the most ideal for Aizawa, My Hero Academia fans cannot say they are surprised by this. After all, the hero has taken one hell of a beating during this Raid arc. The hero took direct blows to his face from Shigaraki, so fans were convinced the hero's eye had been damaged beyond repair. And as it turns out, their big hunch was right.

