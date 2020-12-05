My Hero Academia Teases Deku's Comeback in New Cliffhanger

✖

My Hero Academia's newest cliffhanger is teasing a major comeback for Deku! Izuku Midoriya has been at the center of the largest conflict of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series to date, and things have taken a turn as the climax of the fight begins. Because while Deku, Endeavor and the other heroes have managed to fight against Tomura Shigaraki to an intense stalemate, Dabi, Gigantomachia and the other members of the League of Villains are doing their best to rub salt in the heroes' wounds. But the newest chapter of the series has swung the series back in the heroes' favor.

While Dabi's series of poignant confessions did some major damage to how heroes are perceived by the society around them, the fight still isn't over yet as Best Jeanist and Lemillion's return to the series has started to perk Deku back up to the point where he'll most likely mount a comeback as this first major battle comes to an end.

Chapter 292 of the series begins immediately after Best Jeanist made his surprise return and managed to temporarily subdue Dabi and Gigantomachia. Dabi escapes and even damages Nejire in the crossfire, and all the while Deku is trying to will his horribly injured body to move as he sees how hard Todoroki, Endeavor, and the other heroes are still fighting.

(Photo: Shueisha)

He wants to help Best Jeanist with Gigantomachia, but his body just won't move. Noting that Float and Blackwhip being active means he doesn't have to move his body with too much physicality, he's trying his best to move and stray farther away from the old version of himself that wasn't able to save anyone from the beginning of the series. But just when he's losing hope, it arrives with Mirio Togata's surprising return.

Seeing Lemillion back in action (although it still isn't explained just yet) will likely provide Deku will the spiritual boost he needs to will his body to move again. But if his body's too damaged to actually get back into the fight, it might not be much of a comeback. That could be for the best as the latest developments seem to tease the finale of this first major fight is fast approaching.

What do you think? Do you think Deku will be able to recover fast enough for a big comeback in this fight? What do you think will be the final key to push him forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!