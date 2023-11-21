Goku vs Superman Is Getting Another Death Battle

Death Battle is once again going to pit the survivors of Planet Vegeta and Planet Krypton against one another for round three.

Death Battle recently pit the Doctor from Doctor Who against Rick Sanchez from Adult Swim's Rick And Morty. While this meeting of technological wizards was one for the record books, it seems that the popular YouTube series is planning to dive into familiar territory with its next chapter. The next episode of Death Battle will be Goku Vs. Superman, which will be the third video focusing on this highly debated conflict, and the creators of the series are teasing at implementing the changes for both characters in recent years during the next conflict.

The last time that the Last Son of Krypton and the main Z-Fighter fought against one another was in 2015. Death Battle has seen the Man of Steel win both battles against Son Goku, as DC Comics' most powerful hero has been unable to be defeated despite Goku wielding the powers of Super Saiyans 1 through 4, Super Saiyan God, and Super Saiyan Blue. The conflict hadn't seen Goku wielding Ultra Instinct before, which is sure to make an appearance in the rematch that many didn't see making landfall. Since Clark Kent was able to take definitive victories in the first two matches, will Goku's recent transformations be enough to finally defeat Superman?

Death Battle: Round Three

Death Battle's third video focusing on Goku fighting Superman is set to arrive on December 4th next month. A lot has happened to both characters since the second round of the conflict when it comes to the comics, anime, and manga, with the creator and showrunner acknowledging as much on social media. Ben B. Singer stated that elements from Super Dragon Ball Heroes and DC's Infinite Frontier crossover will come into play as the Saiyan and Kryptonian butt heads once again.

10 years later, Death Battle has become a completely different beast, it's time to reevaluate from the ground up one of our biggest...



wait what's that? pic.twitter.com/RdqXiyE012 — Ben B. Singer (@BenBSinger) November 20, 2023

This third round might come as a shock to many considering how round two came to a close. In the previous Death Battle conflict between Goku and Superman, King Kai stated in no uncertain terms that Son's fight against Clark was always going to end with him losing. Perhaps, thanks to learning Ultra Instinct, Goku might finally be able to claim victory against the Man of Tomorrow.

Do you think Goku will finally be able to defeat Superman in this upcoming third round? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of the Z-Fighters and DC's superheroes.