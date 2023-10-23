Gojo Takes on Makima in Epic New Death Battle Episode: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man are at their peaks. Upon their debuts, the two anime series became mega-hits within the industry, and they have conquered the globe. When it comes to the anime fandom, Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man have unlimited potential. And at last, the team at Death Battle has finally explored whether Gojo Satoru of Jujutsu Kaisen could beat Makima in a fight.

The big video just went live, and the epic show breaks down the odds of victory between Gojo and Chainsaw Man’s Makima. The team goes in-depth to prove just how powerful both of these fighters are. When it comes to strength, Gojo and Makima are at the top of their respective food chains, but there can only be one winner in this instance.

After pairing the two fighters in battle, Death Battle finds there is only one winner for this match: Gojo Satoru. There is no denying the insane strength Makima has, and her ability to control those she sees as beneath her is broken. But in this match, well – the Death Battle team was not convinced the heroine would be able to see herself as superior to Gojo.

After all, in terms of canon, Jujutsu Kaisen’s universe literally changed when Gojo was born. His power forced the level of curses across Japan to rise, and Gojo’s strength did not prove mistaken. In this Death Battle, Gojo held his own against Makima even with her onslaught, but the thing that gave him an edge was his domain.

Simply put, Death Battle found there was no good way for Makima to challenge Gojo’s Infinity domain. Chainsaw Man proved it is impossible to counter infinite knowledge with finite resources per the Doll Devil. As such, Makima would be held up by Gojo’s onslaught, and it would leave her open to his Hollow Purple. This power would prevent Makima from healing as nothing would be left of her mortal body. And while the Control Devil would eventually reincarnate, well – it would not be Makima any longer.

There is no denying how powerful Makima is, but in the face of the honored one, there is no way Gojo was going to lose. However, that isn’t to say the sorcerer is infallible. These days, Jujutsu Kaisen has made it clear there is another stronger than Gojo, and fans are still waiting to find out the limit of the King of Curses’s power.

There is no denying how powerful Makima is, but in the face of the honored one, there is no way Gojo was going to lose. However, that isn't to say the sorcerer is infallible. These days, Jujutsu Kaisen has made it clear there is another stronger than Gojo, and fans are still waiting to find out the limit of the King of Curses's power.