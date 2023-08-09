Death Battle Breaks Down Berserk's Guts For Upcoming Fight

Death Battle has been pitting fictional characters against each other for years, taking different figures from multiple mediums in the realm of pop culture. The next fight to the death will see the world of the gaming franchise, Fire Emblem, taking one of its strongest heroes and placing him against one of anime's grimmest swordsmen. To prepare for the fight between Guts and Dimitri Alexandre Balidyd of Fire Emblem: Three Houses fame, Death Battle has released a quick summary video breaking down the tragic past, and present, of the Black Swordsman.

Surprisingly enough, this isn't the first time that Guts has been a part of the Death Battle video series. The first time that the Black Swordsman appeared in the fictional fights, he was pitted against one of the scariest brawlers from the Soul Caliber series, Nightmare. Luckily, Berserk's star was able to walk away with a victory but his second appearance in the series didn't net him a victory. Appearing in the spin-off series, "DBX", Guts fought against Final Fantasy 7's Cloud, but was ultimately unable to defeat the blond-haired swordsman. In fighting against Dimitri, it will be interesting to see if Guts is able to go 2 for 1 when all is said and done.

Death Battle: Guts Prep

In preparation for the next dynamic confrontation, Death Battle has given fans a three-minute primer on Guts, detailing his background along with the events that forged his tragic present. Despite creator Kentaro Miura passing on, Berserk's manga series has continued on thanks to friends of Miura, Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. While the next chapter of the dark manga series has yet to receive a release date, the new creative team is aiming to bring the series to an end in Miura's wake.

Unfortunately for Berserk fans, there has been no word on any new anime adaptation in the works. Following the release of the recent Berserk: Memorial Edition, there are still quite a few stories, and bloody battles, from the manga that have yet to hit the small screen. Considering the strength of the anime franchise, it's most likely only a matter of time before the Band of the Hawk makes an anime comeback.

Do you think Guts will walk away from the latest Death Battle with a win? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.