‘Death Note 2’ Will Happen On One Condition

Netflix’s Death Note is the subject of a lot of buzz right now, and talk is starting to turn towards what kind of future the franchise might have on Netflix.

According to Death Note movie director Adam Wingard (You’re Next), the franchise might continue – albeit under some very specific conditions. As Wingard describes to THR, the usual factors will determine where the Death Note franchise goes from here:

“At the end of the day, there are a lot of places to explore where to take Light. And ultimately the series is sort of about almost his downfall as a character. This is sort of the beginning of it or the origin of it. There are definitely lots of places to go, and we know generally where we would take it. Hopefully people will watch it and Netflix will order a sequel. They definitely are ready to. They just need people to watch it.”

As always, it’s hard to predict whether Death Note is a project that Netflix will continue or cancel. The streaming service doesn’t adhere to the usual ratings measurements, and it’s hard for outside onlookers to gauge how things are going with any particular piece of content.

However, measurements and fan response aside, according to Wingard, Death Note was originally pitched to Netflix as a multi-instalment franchise:

“We kept it open as a sequel. When I went to Netflix initially, I pitched it as at least a two-film series, maybe three, knowing this was the origin story. We definitely designed the film so it plays a closed loop. Sequels are never guaranteed. They have to be earned. On some level, I really love that the movie ends with all the characters damaged. It’s such an unconventional ending for any kind of comic book film, and I really like that.”

If you have questions about what the ending of Death Note actually means, then click the link and check out our breakdown. While some viewers will be happy to hear that there is possibility of a sequel, for our part, we think Netflix would be wiser to continue Death Note as a series, which could better explore the franchise’s deep mythos.

Death Note is currently streaming on Netflix.