Death Note: The Musical Revival Announced With London Debut

It's finally happening, Death Note fans! At last, the anime's heralded musical is gearing up for a new debut. A new report has confirmed Death Note: The Musical is coming to London this fall, so an entirely new audience will get to check out Light's story in live theatre.

According to an update by What's on Stage, Death Note: The Musical is coming to The London Palladium for a two-day event this fall. Audiences will be able to watch the show on August 21st or 22nd, and these shows mark the musical's European debut.

As for who is overseeing the project, Nick Wintson is directing the project. Carter Dixon McGill Productions and Indie Theatrical are producing the performance. At this time, no casting has been announced, but fans are keeping a close eye on the stage show now that is has been announced.

"We are beyond excited to be presenting the first English language production of Death Note: The Musical for two nights only this summer! Fans and those we look forward to welcoming into the world of Death Note are in for a musical treat," the show's production team shared in a new statement regarding Death Note: The Musical.

As for the show's creator, Frank Wildhorn responded to this big debut for Death Note. "Death Note: The Musical has been the most unique, strange, edgy, and wonderful musical journey for me. It's been a dream of mine to bring this show from Asia to the West End of London, and here we are," he shared with What's on Stage.

If you are not familiar with Death Note: The Musical, you should know the adaptation was made in 2015. The show ran in Japan as well as South Korea where it won a number of awards. So now, London is ready to bring Death Note to the stage, and it is likely to mark this production's first English-language production.

Want more information on Death Note? You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects-and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?"

