Death Note Creators Address the Manga's Comeback in Light of New Novel

Death Note is back at it again with a new story, or in this case, a set of them. The creators of the hit series have teamed up once more to release a thrilling anthology featuring some of the series' best characters. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the book to see what Death Note has in store, and the creators seem to feel two very different ways about the comeback.

The anthology went live in Japan recently, and fans have started sharing bits of translation from the novel. Of course, the authors' comments were turned around quickly, and it seems Ohba Tsugumi wanted to apologize for how frivolous some of the content in these stories appears.

(Photo: Madhouse )

"Please forgive me if there are some jokes in the contents of the manga as it is in my style," they wrote. "It may be that I should only work when I can write something I am not ashamed of, but I have been ashamed of being judged on my essays since I was in elementary school." (via Your Anime Guy)

As for Takeshi Obata, the co-creator was far more relaxed. They admit it was surprising to see Death Note make a comeback after it ended so long ago. However, no one can ever know what will happen in life, so the anthology was a nice surprise.

When it comes to the stories themselves, there are tons of Death Note shorts in here for fans to enjoy. In fact, one of them appears to focus on L when the detective was just a boy. All of his quirky mannerisms unfold in this story before readers' eyes, so it is certainly a wild ride to experience. At this point, there is no set release date for this Death Note anthology in North America, but fans hope Viz Media will pick it up sooner rather than later.

