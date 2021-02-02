New Death Note Anthology Manga Shares First Look

✖

Death Note's anime might have ended years ago, putting an end to the story of Light Yagami and his alter-ego of Kira as he attempted to free the world of evil using the magical notebook, but that hasn't stopped the franchise from creating new stories involving the Shinigami Ryuk and various characters that have had their lives changed thanks to the notebook entering their lives. With a new anthology manga series being released to further explore the universe created by Tsugumi Ohba, we've got our first look into these stories that will once again bring the Death Note back into the world at large.

Last year, we saw the return of Death Note via a sequel manga chapter that introduced a new main character in Minoru Tanaka, a young boy who wasn't looking to kill all criminals like Light but was rather seeking to give himself quite the payday by selling the killer notebook to the highest bidder. Though Minoru's plan was definitely a thing of beauty, he, unfortunately, wasn't able to escape the terror that came from acquiring the book of Ryuk and most likely won't be a part of the future of the franchise. Though we don't have a lot of details regarding the stories of the new anthology, it will definitely be interesting to see which characters are revisited from the popular anime franchise!

Twitter User Ken Xyro shared this first look at Death Note: A Collection of Short Stories, which will be releasing in Japan on February 4th of this month but has yet to reveal when, or if, the new anthology will be making its way to North America with an English translated version:

Here's your first look at "Death Note: A Collection of Short Stories" manga Releasing on Feb 4 pic.twitter.com/ItxTB8jnwI — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) February 1, 2021

The protagonists of Death Note have never had a great life following the acquisition of Ryuk's magical item, though that certainly hasn't stopped them from finding ways to benefit themselves through their ownership of the notebook. Though there isn't any word about a sequel or spin-off that brings the legendary franchise back into the world of anime, we definitely would say "never say never" considering how the popularity of the series has lingered since its original introduction in 2003.

What do you foresee for the future of Death Note?