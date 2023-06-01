Death Note: The Musical Announces Its English Cast

Death Note: The Musical is ready to take the spotlight once more. If you did not hear, the hit anime adaptation is heading to the stage this summer for its first English-language production. Now, we have been given word on the cast, and it seems like Death Note will be in good hands this August.

ComicBook has learned Frances Mayli McCann, Dean John-Wilson, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes have been cast in the Death Note production. McCann will play Misa while John-Wilson oversees the detective L. As for Valdes, the Philippine actor will play Light.

If you are not familiar with these up-and-coming actors, they are not strangers to the stage. McCann is a Scottish-Chinese actress who starred in Bonnie & Clyde on the West End. John-Wilson played the titular role of Disney's Aladdin in London, and Valdes made a name for himself as Simba on the UK tour of The Lion King.

As for Death Note's main creative, Nick Winston has been brought on to direct and choreograph the project. Alex Sarmiento will act as associate director while Indie Theatrical and Carter Dixon McGill Production oversee the show's production needs.

Currently, Death Note: The Musical is slated to hit the London Palladium on August 21st and 22nd. Tickets go on sale starting June 2nd at 10am local time. So if you want more information on the award-winning anime musical, you can read up on Death Note's production below:

"Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn ('Jekyll & Hyde', 4 years on Broadway, 'Dracula', 'Bonnie & Clyde') with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell. Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation's most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as 'L' is soon tracking him down..."

