Netflix's Live-Action Death Note Finds Its Writer

Netflix has gone all-in when ti comes to creating original anime series, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, and Beastars being only a few examples that have padded out the streaming service's library. With it being announced earlier this year that the Duffer Bros were working on a new live-action television series following the Light Yagami and Ryuuk's deadly adventures, the writer behind the upcoming Death Note series has been confirmed in a new report.

This upcoming iteration is far from the first time that we've seen Death Note portrayed in a live-action performance, as several movies in Japan helped re-tell the story of Light and the fictional notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written within it. On top of these Eastern movies, Netflix itself had actually released a live-action Death Note film in the past, with the movie directed by Adam Wingard of Godzilla Vs. Kong fame and Willem Dafoe supplying the voice for the terrifying Shinigami who hovers above Light. While a sequel to this film had been in talks for years, this project is more than likely dead at present to give way to the Duffer Bros' upcoming series.

Who Will Be Writing In The Death Note?

As reported by Deadline, writer Halia Abdel-Megui will both be writing the series as well as acting as the Executive Producer, adding a major project to the Duffer Bros' Upside Down Pictures. Halia is set to also work on the upcoming Talisman project for the Duffer Bros, and has actually previously provided music for Doctor Who, showing her range of talents within the entertainment industry.

This new series is still in the very early stages of development, so we wouldn't expect a release date any time soon, especially as we have yet to know when two other major live-action anime projects from Netflix, One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, will hit the streaming service. While the story of Light ended several years ago, Death Note seems like the perfect property for filmmakers and television producers to get their hands on when it comes to bringing anime to the real world.

Via Deadline