The Simpsons Recruits Death Note for 750th Episode Celebration

Even after decades on the air, The Simpsons aren't done with the spotlight. The animated comedy has been around for ages now, and it is still going on strong. In fact, the series is nearing episode 1,000 by the day, but the team has a different milestone on the horizon for now. Episode 750 is on the books, and The Simpsons is celebrating with a special opening featuring Death Note.

As you can see below, a new opening for The Simpsons has gone live as it will feature in episode 750. The big celebration marks some of the comedy's best moments from over the years. Of course, the couch gag has all sorts of inside jokes, and things take a dark turn when Ryuk from Death Note shows up.

Sorry, not Ryuk. Bart, we mean. If you did not know, The Simpsons played off Death Note last Halloween for its annual holiday special, and it saw Bart step up as Ryuk while Lisa was transformed into Light Yagami.

Obviously, the Death Note nod isn't the only one included in this special opening, but it is hard to miss. It also comes shortly after Bart's Ryuk made their debut to the delight of fans. When reports confirmed The Simpsons was doing a Death Note parody, netizens did not know what to think. The Treehouse of Horror special ended up being a hit, so we're glad to see The Simpsons acknowledge its shinigami once more.

For those who aren't caught up with The Simpsons, don't blame yourself too much. The animated comedy has 34 seasons to its name, after all. Created in December 1989, The Simpsons got its start in The Tracey Ullman Show as a series of shorts before Fox ordered a full-blown series. Under creator Matt Groening, The Simpsons has gone on to become one of the most-watched television series in the United States. Its run during the 1990s remains unmatched, and The Simpsons continues to spark laughter under Disney following the company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Want to catch up on all things The Simpsons? You can still find the show airing on Fox through your local cable provider. As for streaming, The Simpsons is available on both Disney+ as well as Hulu.

