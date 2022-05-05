Demon Slayer Cosplay Stuns With the Snake Hashira

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has its eyes fixed on season two, and as you can imagine, fans are ready to see what the anime will do when it returns. The new season will bring a wild adventure for Tanjiro and a few new Hashira who audiences are eager to meet for real. Of course, Kanroji's appearance has readers even more anxious for Iguro Obanai to rear his head in the anime. And now, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their spot-on take on the swordsman.

You can check out the look below courtesy of dis2non over on Instagram. It was there the popular cosplayer posted a new take on Iguro well ahead of the anime's comeback, and honestly? It is a dead-ringer for the swordsman.

The look features a choppy-styled wig that mirrors the style Iguro wears in the show. Complete with colored contacts, the Snake Hashira has heterochromia as usual, and their mouth is covered by bandages. Of course, the Hashira's outfit looks like it was pulled from the anime as expected, and the cosplay even includes a model snake that wraps around the fan's neck.

This is not the first time dis2non has given Iguro a makeover in the past, and we hope it won't be the last. The fan suits the Snake Hashira perfectly, and it won't be long before the swordsman becomes a major player in the Demon Slayer anime. All we need is for season three to set the scene with Kanroji and then fans will be ready to meet Iguro for real.

If you like this project, you can check out more pieces from dis2non online.

What do you think of this Demon Slayer cosplay? Would you be willing to step into any of the Hashira shoes?