Demon Slayer Debuts Douma's Dub Voice

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought season two to a close this spring, and of course, all eyes were on its epic finale when it went live. Netizens were desperate to see Douma in the flesh, and they weren't let down in the slightest. Now, the anime's dub has come through for fans in the United States, and we've learned who will be voicing the demon at last.

As you may have heard, the season two finale got its dub debut this week, and Demon Slayer fans were quick to check it out. After all, the episode brings Gyutaro and Daki's battle to an end after their thorough beatdown. Everyone from Tanjiro to Tengen and beyond come full circle in the finale, but things don't end all that neatly. After all, there is a teaser at the end dedicated to season three, and that is where Douma shows up.

A mysterious Upper Six Demon has appeared! I'm SO excited to join #DemonSlayer! I'm also honored to be the english counterpart to the extremely talented Mamoru Miyano. Thanks so much for having me @mummynyan @staleybud @aniplexUSA https://t.co/8M0FhsLBKU pic.twitter.com/2AozECGVQ1 — Stephen Fu (@That_Fu) May 1, 2022

The mysterious Upper Rank demon shares a few words, and the dub confirmed Stephen Fu is voicing the villain moving forward. The voice actor confirmed the role on Twitter, writing, "I'm also honored to be the English counterpart to the extremely talented Mamoru Miyano. Thanks so much for having me."

For those unfamiliar with Fu, the actor has quite the anime resume. He voices Weather Report in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Henry in Black Clover, and an inheritor of One For All in My Hero Academia. Now, the actor is ready to tackle one of Demon Slayer's most formidable villains, and fans are eager to hear his performance once season three goes live.

