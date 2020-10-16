Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Is Now the Highest-Grossing Anime Film Globally

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gone beyond any and all expectations. There are few people if any who can say they predicted how overwhelmingly popular this series would become. From its manga to the anime, the supernatural franchise has become a phenomenon with fans around the world, and it seems like Demon Slayer's first movie is basking in that success with a massive new record.

The update comes from Anime News Network following a new update on box office totals worldwide. As it turns out, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the highest-grossing anime movie of all time now. The feature beat out Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away at last and did so with an impressive box office haul.

(Photo: Ufotable)

According to ANN, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has amassed some serious wealth. The movie seems to have raked in more than $399 million USD thanks to select Asian markets. Obviously, Japan is leading the charge with a massive $359 million to its name. However, the film has also debuted in other regions like South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam. When you add in the box office totals for these regions, you will find that Demon Slayer's film has grossed at least $399 million with other totals pushing the lifetime sum to $400 million.

This huge haul is what pushed Demon Slayer over the edge of this new record. Spirited Away is currently capped at nearly $396 million worldwide which is certainly impressive. However, Tanjiro seems to have hurdled over the Studio Ghibli classic. Now, Demon Slayer stands atop the box office at the highest-grossing anime feature and Japanese movie of all time. And once the movie debuts in Europe and North America, that total will only go up! The only question remaining is when the feature can safety screen in these territories given the current state of COVID-19 and its pandemic.

What do you make of this new milestone? Did you ever expect Demon Slayer to get this big? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.